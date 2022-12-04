Dacxi Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Dacxi token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $116,637.62 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dacxi has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

