DAO Maker Trading Up 15.7% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $122.40 million and approximately $746,078.68 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

