DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 15.1% in November

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. 463,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

