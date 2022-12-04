DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $346,319.86 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00506758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.26 or 0.30556365 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

