DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,548.81 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,548.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,873 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

