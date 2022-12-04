DeepOnion Trading Up 18.1% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $1,633.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00125452 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00219804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00059162 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,763,958 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

