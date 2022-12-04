Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 2,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,901. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

