Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Deluxe Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 179,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,648. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $820.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.49.
Deluxe Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 86.33%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
