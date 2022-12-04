Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Deluxe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 179,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,648. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $820.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

