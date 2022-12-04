Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

NYSE:RY opened at $99.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.