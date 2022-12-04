Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $78.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

