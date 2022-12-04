Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.