DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,044 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,252,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

