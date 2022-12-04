DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Down 11.0% in November

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

