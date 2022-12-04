Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,025. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,465,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

