Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
NYSE DIN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,025. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
