Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Diodes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diodes by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 196,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,026. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.