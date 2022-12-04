DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

