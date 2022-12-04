DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Sold by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,500 shares during the quarter. DocGo makes up approximately 1.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of DocGo worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 333.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in DocGo by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,843,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 518,452 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 45.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,513,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 469,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,288. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $751.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

DocGo Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

