DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.
A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.