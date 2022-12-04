DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

