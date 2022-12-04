Dogelon Mars Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.82 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $175.22 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,963,085,642,450 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

