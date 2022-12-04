Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 412,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,024. The firm has a market cap of $826.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,390 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

