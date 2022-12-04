DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 155,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,085. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

