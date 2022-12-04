Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,206. The stock has a market cap of $626.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

