Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 1,216,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.