Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
DVAX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 1,216,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.34.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
