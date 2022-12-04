Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 942,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

