Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Ebix Price Performance

Shares of EBIX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 240,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $586.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ebix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ebix by 92.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth $441,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ebix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth $481,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

