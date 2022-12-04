Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

