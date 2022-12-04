Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 327.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

VMC stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

