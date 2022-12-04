Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $717,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crocs by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 51.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.99 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

