Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $166.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

