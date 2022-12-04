Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

BIO stock opened at $419.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $770.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

