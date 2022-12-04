Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,936 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Splunk by 22.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

