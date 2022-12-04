eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on eHealth to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

