Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $4.42. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 318,031 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.