Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $4.42. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 318,031 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
