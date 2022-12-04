Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.60. The company had a trading volume of 630,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $392.40 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 220.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.37.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

