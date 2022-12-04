Empower Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.98 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and $27.98 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00009746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.53 or 0.05918153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00506819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.82 or 0.30563860 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.64319148 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $385.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

