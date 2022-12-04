Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 445,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,692,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

