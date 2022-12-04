Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Energem Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENCPW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,342. Energem has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENCPW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Energem by 517.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284,273 shares during the last quarter.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

