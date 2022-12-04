Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $344,442.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00060417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

