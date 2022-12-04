Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Enfusion Stock Down 2.8 %

ENFN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 0.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Enfusion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

