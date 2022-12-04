Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 116,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($18.87) to €18.20 ($18.76) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($20.10) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

