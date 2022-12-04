ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 49,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,338. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

