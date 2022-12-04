EOS Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $995.84 million and $79.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005160 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,007,798 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

