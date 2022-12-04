EOS Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $995.84 million and $79.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009636 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025142 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,007,798 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
