Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Down 14.8% in November

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eqonex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eqonex in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eqonex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eqonex by 43.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eqonex by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eqonex by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eqonex Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of Eqonex stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 211,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Eqonex has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Eqonex Company Profile

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

