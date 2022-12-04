EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 23,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT Trading Down 3.8 %

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 6,529,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

