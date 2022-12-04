EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. PETERS & COMPAN restated a sector perform rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

EQT Stock Down 3.8 %

EQT stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

