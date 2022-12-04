Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.68 on Friday, hitting $691.47. The stock had a trading volume of 524,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,708. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.21 and a 200-day moving average of $637.14.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

