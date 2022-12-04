Ergo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $378,583.75 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00007994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $85.48 million and $378,583.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,963.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00449213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00844241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00652463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,036,843 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.