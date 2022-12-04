ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 806,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 406,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

