Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 135,360 shares.

Escalon Medical Trading Up 26.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

