Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $247.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $324.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESS opened at $217.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.